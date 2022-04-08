Palm Sunday Weekend forecast starts nasty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With periods of mixed showers and frost in the forecast this weekend, the weather will offer a big disappointment for outdoor enthusiasts. Outdoor sports are in jeopardy though the soccer tourney at Shawnee in Kanawha is a go! Meanwhile chocoholics the festival in Wheelersburg is a go for Saturday as you aim to satisfy your sweet tooth’s cravings!

Tonight thru Saturday overcast skies will shower briskly upon us on occasion keeping the ground damp most of the time. While temperatures will be in the 30s but above freezing tonight and in the 40s on Saturday, any strong shower can briefly snow or sleet upon us. The taller hills of the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys may see a dusting of snow first thing on Saturday morning.

All the while snow will fall in the mountains of West Virginia with the summits near Spruce Knob, Snowshoe and Canaan Valley likely to measure a half of foot of snow. Come down to the lower elevations and towns like Elkins, Webster Springs and Richwood in for a few inches of slushy snow.

By Palm Sunday a frosty start points west will threaten tender plants before skies break out to partial sunshine. Highs will only make 55-60.

