Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet

By Keaton Hall and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky community is rebuilding after a man vandalized several businesses in the area Friday morning.

More than 20 businesses, cars and homes throughout Bevinsville had their windows smashed early in the morning by a man wielding a hatchet.

“Yeah it started around 6 o’clock this morning,” Said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “[We] received numerous calls along with Kentucky State Police sent units to the area to respond to complaints of residence broke-in, businesses broke in, vehicles broke into.”

Nickolas Justice of Bevinsville was arrested after a tip from a local. He is accused of using a hatchet to vandalize and break into several buildings.

“Yeah he’s a known individual in the community to both law enforcement and the community so law enforcement has dealt with him in the past so he was not a stranger,” said Hunt. “Thank goodness the people in the community knew him, they could help identify him real quick.”

“My father-in-law, Gary Tackett, called me about 8 o’clock this morning and advised that the windows and the doors got busted, you see we had to replace these doors,” said Delmas Johnson, who helps out at Grace Auctions, which was one of the affected businesses.

Johnson said Grace Auctions only had its windows smashed without being broken into.

“You know it’s kind of shocking that they just busted the windows out and didn’t actually come into the building,” he said.

So far, Justice is accused of stealing two chainsaws.

