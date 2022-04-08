Advertisement

Storm chasing 101

By Josie Fletcher
Apr. 8, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The month of March across America is in the books as the most prolific tornado producer since records began in 1950. Now, this first week in April is off to an equally fast and furious start.

Tony Cavalier tracks this week’s chaotic weather down south with a look at the science and art of storm chasing, but an important disclaimer... tornado chasing is never to be done for fun.

