Three-year-old boy shot and killed

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, the child was shot just before 9 a.m. Friday.

He said the boy received a single gunshot wound to the chest area.

Sheriff Wood said the parents put the child in the car and started driving toward the hospital in Gallipolis when they met Gallia County deputies.

The deputies helped get the child to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff told WSAZ the parents were questioned at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I.) is expected to arrive Friday afternoon to gather evidence.

Sheriff Wood said the investigation is ongoing.

No details surrounding the shooting have been released.

