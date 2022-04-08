Advertisement

Three-year-old boy shot and killed

A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gun shot wound to the chest.
A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gun shot wound to the chest.(Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, the child was shot just before 9 a.m. Friday.

He said the boy received a single gunshot wound to the chest area.

Sheriff Wood said the parents put the child in the car and started driving toward the hospital in Gallipolis when they met Gallia County deputies.

The deputies helped get the child to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff told WSAZ the parents were questioned at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (B.C.I.) is expected to arrive Friday afternoon to gather evidence.

Sheriff Wood said the investigation is ongoing.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 3-yr. old child has died after suffering gun shot wounds to the chest.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says the child was shot on Price Strong Rd. near the Gallia County border.

No details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Route 7 near Route 243.
Two dead in crash; names released
Two dogs were saved from a burning home in Charleston early Thursday morning. No one was...
Fire destroys home
Downed trees and power lines Wednesday night have closed part of state Route 7 near South...
Ky. roadway cleared of downed trees, utility lines
A restaurant in Huntington has announced their plans to close.
Local restaurant plans to close their doors
Police respond after driver crashes into fence along 8th Street West in Huntington.
Driver crashes into fence

Latest News

Storm chasing 101
Storm chasing 101
Top fragrances for spring
Top fragrances for spring
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Fighting homebuyer burnout
Band shoulder mobility routine
Band shoulder mobility routine
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program
Hwy55 gives bikes to local school for Learn-to-Ride program