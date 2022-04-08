Advertisement

Traffic Alert | Roadway reopens but power outages remain in Ripley

A semi got tangled in utility lines, breaking poles and bringing lines down on Rt. 21 in Ripley.
A semi got tangled in utility lines, breaking poles and bringing lines down on Rt. 21 in Ripley.(Shannon Litton)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE 4/8/22 @ 9:35 a.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rt. 21 has reopened in Ripley, nearly eight hours after closing early Friday morning.

According to a West Virginia Division of Highways crew, a semi-truck got tangled in the overhead utility line and pulled down utility poles at around 1:45 a.m. along South Church St. in Ripley. The accident took place in front of the Jackson County Board of Education.

More than 1,600 AEP customers were without power overnight.

Jackson County Schools are closed Friday due to the power outages and traffic problems created by the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/8/22

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic has been brought to a stop in Ripley early Friday morning.

According to a West Virginia Division of Highways crew, a semi-truck got tangled in the overhead utility line and pulled down utility poles at around 1:45 a.m. along South Church St. in Ripley. The accident took place in front of the Jackson County Board of Education.

There is no word on any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted. Anyone attempting to enter Ripley should not take the Ripley-Fairplain exit.

Because of this accident, more than a thousand homes are without power and Jackson County Schools are on a 3-hour delay.

West Virginia DOH crews say Appalachian Power informed them it would be about 9 a.m. before power is restored, but the road will still be closed for some time after that for Frontier to reset the utility poles.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more updates on this developing story on WSAZ.com.

