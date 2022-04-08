Woman seeking help with high-water problem

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is looking for help to fix a problem she’s worried could end up causing serious damage to her home.

Teresa Atkins has lived at a house along 16th Street Road in Huntington five years and says high water only became a problem about seven months ago.

“It’s gotten as far up as our bottom step,” she said. “The water from across the street is coming over to our property, and it floods.”

She says the ditch along the road across from her house has become full, causing runoff water to get into her driveway every time there’s a significant rain, and a big chunk of her yard has collapsed.

“Just since January, it’s taken another good three feet into my backyard, and my fence is starting to buckle,” Atkins said.

She’s worried if the issue isn’t addressed, it could eventually cause serious damage to her house.

“If it’s fallen that far that fast, how much time do I have before I lose the rest of the yard and my house?” she said.

Atkins also says one time a car drove into high water covering the road and hydroplaned, ending up in her driveway.

“When they hit this water sitting on the road, it’s very dangerous,” she said.

Atkins says she’s made dozens of phone calls to a number of agencies but hasn’t been able to get answers as to who can help.

State Del. Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, tells WSAZ he learned about the problem Tuesday, and he’s emailed the district engineer asking that it be looked at, and the district engineer responded saying he’ll have it looked at.

“I typically am not the kind of person that can’t figure something out,” Atkins said. “I’ve tried all angles. That’s why I’m where I am now, because I’m really worried.”

WSAZ’s messages with the West Virginia Department of Transportation about this issue have not been returned.

