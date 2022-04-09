Advertisement

10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home

A 10-year-old boy is credited with saving his family from a burning home. (Source: WHBQ)
By Tom Dees
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WHBQ) - A 10-year-old Mississippi boy is being called a hero for helping save his family from a house fire.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, Bailey Doyle remained calm, cool, and collected and did exactly what he should have done.

“It’s something that you love seeing. That’s the reason we go into the communities and do what we do in the schools. We teach these things and love to see them implemented in situations like this,” said Casey Henderson, with the Lafayette County Fire Department.

As soon as he saw smoke, Bailey said he knew what to do and alerted his grandparents, who were visiting, to get out.

“I just thought as soon as I saw the smoke. OK, get my parents and go,” Bailey said. “I guess it was the firefighters coming to my school. They were the ones who taught me to wake up my parents and all that.”

His grandfather, Joe, said Bailey went off before the smoke detectors, buying them extra time.

“We are just happy that Bailey had the sense not to wait around to get the family up. He went right into action,” grandpa Joe said.

Bailey said many people have been making a big deal out of what he did, but he’s just thankful he was in the right place at the right time.

“A lot of people have been saying I am the hero. I am just glad everyone was able to get out of the house,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2022 WHBQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
A woman lost her life after deputies say a pickup truck turned into oncoming traffic.
Logan County intersection raises concerns after woman dies in crash
Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department battle a mobile home fire in...
Crews fight mobile home fire
The investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County...
Deputies identify body found in river
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled.
Missing Wisconsin toddler found safe
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses...
Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021