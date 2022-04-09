Bricklayer gets celebrated for 75 years

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - An Ashland bricklayer was honored Sunday for 75 years of service.

Eugene David Clark, 93, has been a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers for 75 years, ever since he was 18 years old. He is a second generation bricklayer, and his son followed in his footsteps to become a third generation craftworker. He has worked in the Ashland, Kentucky Local 7 union.

Clark’s accomplishments with the union can be seen all throughout Boyd County. As a bricklayer, he has helped to build many of the iconic buildings of the area. These include but are not limited to the King’s Daughters Child Care Center, the Ashland Oil building, the Kroger shipping center, and the Ashland Town Center.

Clark has been a member for 75 out of the 155 years the union has been around.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.