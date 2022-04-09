Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins’ teammates and coaches grieve quarterback’s untimely death

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) greets fans before the start of an NFL...
Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) greets fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WITN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State football star, died Saturday at just 24 years old.

His death was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Haskins was most recently a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and played the same position for Ohio State, where he shined as a standout during the 2018 season.

Condolences are pouring in as Haskins’ former coaches, teammates and fellow NFL players share messages of support with his family.

