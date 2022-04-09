First Warning Forecast | Springy warmth surges back this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annoying part about this time of year is that cold snaps can still occur even though it should be warming up. The good news, however, is that the bursts of cold air typically do not last long. While the region does have to get past a light freeze tonight into early Sunday morning in which temperatures fall to the upper 20s to low 30s, much warmer temperatures are on the way starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through the week ahead. The warmth will be accompanied by a few rounds of showers and storms, quite typical for mid-April.

Scattered showers of rain, snow, sleet, and/or graupel fade overnight with a partial break in the clouds. This will allow low temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Even though this is a light freeze, some early blooming flowers and plants may still be impacted. It is best to cover them just to be safe.

After the cold start, Sunday turns warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low 60s. A mostly sunny sky will be seen.

Monday morning sees the chance for a few passing showers, but the afternoon turns drier under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning, followed by just an isolated shower or two Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures reach the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday stays mainly dry outside of a stray shower or two. This will be the warmest day of the week as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s.

A passing line of showers and storms moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon then clears out as temperatures fall slightly to near 70 degrees.

Friday stays mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday turns partly cloudy again with the chance for a passing shower or two as high temperatures reach the 70-degree mark.

