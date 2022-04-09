First Warning Forecast | Wintry feel continues Saturday, finally improving Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - April can be an annoying month for spring lovers as warm stretches are often interrupted by cold ones. Today continues the “wintry” feel as temperatures start the day in the 30s and only make it to the 40s during the afternoon...but it technically feels chillier when factoring in a pesky westerly breeze. Scattered showers also remain in the forecast and may contain any form of precipitation including rain, snow, sleet, and graupel. Saturday night sees the likelihood for a light freeze as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to low 30s amid breaks in the clouds. However, Sunday shapes up to be much nicer as sunshine returns and high temperatures get back to the 60s. Warmth really surges back for next week as most days are spent in the 70s, albeit with periods of passing showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday morning starts with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. The breeze is already making temperatures feel like they are in the low 30s. Patchy precipitation in the form of rain, snow, sleet, and graupel is being seen.

Scattered showers really ramp up in coverage and intensity Saturday afternoon. Any heavier showers could be more “squally” in nature, meaning gusty winds and reduced visibility are possible. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s with a continued breeze.

Isolated showers continue through sunset Saturday evening but then fade overnight with a partial break in the clouds. This will allow low temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. Even though this is a light freeze, some early blooming flowers and plants may still be impacted. It is best to cover them just to be safe.

After the cold start, Sunday turns warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the low 60s. A mostly sunny sky will be seen.

Monday starts with the chance for a few thunderstorms but turns drier and partly cloudy for the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

Tuesday through Thursday stay partly cloudy with a continued chance for showers and storms. High temperatures reach the mid 70s each day.

After a few storms early, Friday turns drier and slightly cooler for the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

