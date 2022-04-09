Advertisement

Morehead fire dept. responds to early morning sawmill fire

Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd.
Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire took place in Rowan County around 2:30 AM on Saturday morning at JW Wood sawmill in Morehead.

Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd. Additionally, they also received assistance from various other department crews including City Public Works and Rowan EMS.

Crews spent over eight hours putting out the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene for several more hours.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

