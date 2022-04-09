Advertisement

Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty officer’s home.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Mollie Swayne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to calls about multiple gunshots being fired in a Cherry Hill neighborhood late Friday night. Officials said several bullets struck an off-duty officer’s home, garage and take-home squad car.

KCRG reports there were no injuries in the shooting but officials are calling it a targeted incident toward the off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he viewed the “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.” Officials also said that they were actively working to find those responsible and to hold them accountable.

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Police said anyone with tips or more information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old child has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
Three-year-old boy killed after accidental shooting
A woman lost her life after deputies say a pickup truck turned into oncoming traffic.
Logan County intersection raises concerns after woman dies in crash
Crews from the Chesapeake-Union Township Volunteer Fire Department battle a mobile home fire in...
Crews fight mobile home fire
The investigation is a joint effort by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County...
Deputies identify body found in river
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Amber Alert canceled.
Missing Wisconsin toddler found safe
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Three fishermen rescued two teens who were swept out to sea in California.
Fishermen rescue teens who were swept out to sea
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses...
Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021