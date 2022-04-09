Advertisement

Several arrested during protest at Grant Town Power Plant

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Several people were arrested during a protest at a Marion County power plant Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Grant Town Power Plant to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin’s policy decisions.

Protest organizers say Manchin profits off the plant.

It’s unclear exactly what the protestors were detained for.

There is a significant law enforcement presence on scene.

The protest, which was billed by organizers to be a large-scale demonstration in which arrests were possible, garnered attention earlier this week from area and state law enforcement.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

