Bluegrass Mountain Cup held in Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bluegrass Mountain Cup in Prestonsburg was held Sunday at the Sugarcamp Mountain Trails.

Hosted by Rocketpower Brand Company, the event brought a unique challenge to bikers in Eastern Kentucky.

“We organize, get all the local permits, and people at play, and the mountain bike communities,” Race Director Josh Patton said. “Everything to make this all happen on race day.”

Some participants, like Jack Watt, said they take any opportunity to come out and race.

“These things come about not very often,” he said. “He’s got three races scheduled for the year. So, I’m trying to put those on the calendar in advance and make kind of a season out of it.”

Watt said he gets a sense of childlike innocence when on the track.

“Which, I think is a good thing for a working adult. Go back on oneself and it feels good,” he said. “Work through something, because it also takes quite a bit of effort. It’s difficult and so I think there’s a lot of benefits to that.”

Patton said they saw more than 60 people come out and pre-register.

“It was snowing yesterday and raining all day. Today is as nice of a day as you could ask for in early April,” he said. “The date was a little bit of a gamble but it’s paying off on race day because it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Event coordinators said they were thankful for the opportunity to host the race at Sugarcamp.

“The elevation, the views, the hand cut trails are something you don’t get everywhere nowadays,” Patton said. “The locals and the ones that have crafted these trails have done an absolutely amazing job.”

Patton said they had several different races lined up for bikers to compete in.

The first one kicked off at 9 a.m.

