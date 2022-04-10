Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Warmer this week with occasional showers

Forecast on April 10, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures are finally going to feel more like spring this week with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. The milder air will be accompanied by a few passing showers at times, though the week is far from a washout. Drier air returns Thursday afternoon through Saturday, but damper and cooler conditions may spoil a nice Easter Sunday as another storm system approaches.

Sunday evening stays mostly clear and quiet as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s by midnight.

Much of Sunday night remains generally clear, though clouds begin increasing from the west towards dawn. Low temperatures will be colder where clearer skies last longer to the east, falling as low as the upper 30s. Elsewhere, low temperatures in the low to mid 40s can be expected. Either way, there is no concern for freezing conditions.

Monday turns mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for passing rain showers. Precipitation favors Ohio, eastern Kentucky, and far western West Virginia, although a couple quick-hitting showers may cross central and eastern West Virginia as well. High temperatures range from the upper 60s in the rain-favored zones to the low 70s elsewhere.

Showers are likely everywhere across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible as low temperatures fall to the low 50s.

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy with morning showers giving way to drier conditions as the day goes on. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 70s, with the warmest readings farther south.

Plentiful cloud cover sticks around Wednesday; afternoon temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible, but plenty of dry hours will be seen.

A line of showers passes Thursday morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures fall slightly to the upper 60s.

Friday sees a mostly sunny sky with dry conditions as afternoon temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Saturday stays mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures reaching the 70-degree mark.

Easter Sunday becomes mostly cloudy again with the chance for showers. High temperatures drop to near 60 degrees.

