Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police need help in locating a male suspect they say stabbed a man in the leg Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Lewis Street.

Charleston Police say the incident is believed to be a random. At this time, there’s no information regarding a possible motive.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on what happened to contact the Charleston Police Department.

This is a developing story, keep checking WSAZ for any updates.

