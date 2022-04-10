Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police need help in locating a male suspect they say stabbed a man in the leg Friday night.

The stabbing happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Lewis Street.

Charleston Police say the incident is believed to be a random. At this time, there’s no information regarding a possible motive.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on what happened to contact the Charleston Police Department.

