Advertisement

Coding program with Generation West Virginia

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Alex Weld is Generation West Virginia’s Executive Director. There, she guides the organization’s mission to attract, retain and advance young people in West Virginia to bolster our economy and ensure economic opportunity here for generations to come.

In addition to their NewForce technical education program, Generation West Virginia offers a Career Connector program that pairs young people with employers in West Virginia, and their Fellowship invites changemakers who believe in the potential of the state to engage with their communities and each other to make an impact.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.
Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Eugene David Clark, 93, was honored today for his service in the International Union of...
Bricklayer gets celebrated for 75 years

Latest News

Improving your credit score
Improving your credit score
What to buy and not buy in April
What to buy and not buy in April
New kid's book "A Good Thing Happened Today'
New kid’s book ‘A Good Thing Happened Today’
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure