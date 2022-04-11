Coding program with Generation West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Alex Weld is Generation West Virginia’s Executive Director. There, she guides the organization’s mission to attract, retain and advance young people in West Virginia to bolster our economy and ensure economic opportunity here for generations to come.

In addition to their NewForce technical education program, Generation West Virginia offers a Career Connector program that pairs young people with employers in West Virginia, and their Fellowship invites changemakers who believe in the potential of the state to engage with their communities and each other to make an impact.

