Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 128 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 11, 2022, there are currently 321 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 2 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,755 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Wood County and an 86-year old female from Ohio County.

The majority of the state’s County Alert System map is color-coded green, indicating low infection rates. One county appears gold.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

Currently, there are 14,436 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,587 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, the DHHR reports 116 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 33 have been admitted to the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

As for pediatric COVID-19 patients, three are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

491,466 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, according to the DHHR.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent is fully vaccinated and 427,896 West Virginians have received the COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older.  Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (24), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (5), Gilmer (1), Grant (0), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (2), Hardy (0), Harrison (7), Jackson (0), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (19), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (7), Mason (2), McDowell (12), Mercer (17), Mineral (5), Mingo (0), Monongalia (17), Monroe (1), Morgan (10), Nicholas (2), Ohio (5), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (13), Putnam (16), Raleigh (8), Randolph (3), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (0), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (9), Wood (17), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.
Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Eugene David Clark, 93, was honored today for his service in the International Union of...
Bricklayer gets celebrated for 75 years

Latest News

Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Improving your credit score
Improving your credit score
What to buy and not buy in April
What to buy and not buy in April
New kid's book "A Good Thing Happened Today'
New kid’s book ‘A Good Thing Happened Today’
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure