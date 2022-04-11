COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 128 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 11, 2022, there are currently 321 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 2 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,755 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Wood County and an 86-year old female from Ohio County.

The majority of the state’s County Alert System map is color-coded green, indicating low infection rates. One county appears gold.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

Currently, there are 14,436 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,587 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, the DHHR reports 116 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 33 have been admitted to the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

As for pediatric COVID-19 patients, three are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

491,466 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications, according to the DHHR.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent is fully vaccinated and 427,896 West Virginians have received the COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (24), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (5), Gilmer (1), Grant (0), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (2), Hardy (0), Harrison (7), Jackson (0), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (19), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (7), Mason (2), McDowell (12), Mercer (17), Mineral (5), Mingo (0), Monongalia (17), Monroe (1), Morgan (10), Nicholas (2), Ohio (5), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (13), Putnam (16), Raleigh (8), Randolph (3), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (0), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (9), Wood (17), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

