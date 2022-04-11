Advertisement

Man killed in West Huntington accident

Huntington police say the victim was 76 years old.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a front yard in West Huntington.

The victim was a 76-year-old man, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.

Police say the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, hit a parked car and went through a chain-link fence into the yard where the man was struck and killed.

Police say two of three occupants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

Neighbors who knew the victim say he was an extremely friendly, sweet man.

Cheri Wilson lives across the street and heard the crash.

“Hearing that noise, you could tell a car hit something it shouldn’t have hit,” she said. “It was really loud.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 119 at the Old Logan Rd intersection.
Linda Lee remembered after crash; family asks for change at Logan Co. intersection

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates |Amusement Park Safety
WSAZ Investigates |Amusement Park Safety
Huntington police say the victim was 76 years old.
Man killed after vehicle crashes into yard
Man hit and killed by vehicle
Man hit and killed by vehicle
KRT station grand opening
KRT station grand opening
Search for evidence related to homicide underway
Search for evidence related to homicide underway