Man killed in West Huntington accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a front yard in West Huntington.

The victim was a 76-year-old man, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.

Police say the driver appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, hit a parked car and went through a chain-link fence into the yard where the man was struck and killed.

Police say two of three occupants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

Neighbors who knew the victim say he was an extremely friendly, sweet man.

Cheri Wilson lives across the street and heard the crash.

“Hearing that noise, you could tell a car hit something it shouldn’t have hit,” she said. “It was really loud.”

