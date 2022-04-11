Advertisement

Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation

Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are searching for evidence related to a homicide investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday deputies are actively searching the Coal River in St. Albans for evidence related to the murder of Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap.

Keith was shot on March 10 along 3rd Street West, just off of High Street in St. Albans.

Medics took Keith to CAMC General where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they know Keith was in St. Albans staying with his girlfriend. They say Keith knocked on the door of his girlfriend’s home, saying he had been shot.

On March 28, 2022 around 7:00 pm, a juvenile was taken into custody in the Tornado area in connection to the shooting death.

Further information has not been released.

Victim’s name released following deadly shooting in Kanawha County

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.
Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Eugene David Clark, 93, was honored today for his service in the International Union of...
Bricklayer gets celebrated for 75 years

Latest News

Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Improving your credit score
Improving your credit score
What to buy and not buy in April
What to buy and not buy in April
New kid's book "A Good Thing Happened Today'
New kid’s book ‘A Good Thing Happened Today’
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
Former deputy secretary of WV DHHR releases statement about departure