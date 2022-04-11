Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are searching for evidence related to a homicide investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports Monday deputies are actively searching the Coal River in St. Albans for evidence related to the murder of Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap.

Keith was shot on March 10 along 3rd Street West, just off of High Street in St. Albans.

Medics took Keith to CAMC General where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they know Keith was in St. Albans staying with his girlfriend. They say Keith knocked on the door of his girlfriend’s home, saying he had been shot.

On March 28, 2022 around 7:00 pm, a juvenile was taken into custody in the Tornado area in connection to the shooting death.

Further information has not been released.

