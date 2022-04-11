Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States Department of Veterans Affairs released its Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report March 14, which included recommendations from the VA Secretary to modernize facilities and realign priorities. The list of recommendations would significantly reduce service available in VA Medical Facilities located in West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) led a group of twelve bipartisan Senators in calling on President Biden to consult with Congress and local stakeholders on a state-by-state basis on the potential impacts the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission recommendations would have, especially on elderly Veterans.

Three VA Medical Centers in West Virginia – the Beckley VA Medical Center, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, and the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington – would see a reduction in services and discontinue in-patient and emergency room care.

The VA Mission Act requires the VA Secretary to publish the AIR report in the Federal Register for a period of public comment and submit it to Congress and the presidentially appointed AIR Commission. The AIR Commission will conduct public hearings as part of its review of the VA’s recommendations before submitting its own recommendations to the president for review in 2023.

The recommendations, as proposed, would move services now provided by VA facilities in West Virginia to VA facilities in states as far away as Connecticut, requiring Veterans to travel across several states for long-term care. These would include services such as spinal cord injuries/disorders and blindness rehabilitation, among others.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.