Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

