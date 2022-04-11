Advertisement

Gov. Beshear uses line-item veto power in state budget

Gov. Beshear holds briefing about state budget.
Gov. Beshear holds briefing about state budget.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is using his line-item veto power in the budget sent to him by lawmakers.

He says there is a lot to like in the spending plan, but he says it falls short in education spending.

Governor Beshear says the budget funds hundreds of millions in water and sewer improvements, broadband, major transportation projects, such as the Brent Spence Bridge Companion project, career and technical education, and other game-changing investments.

However, he says it does not go far enough.

“This budget isn’t the best it can be. And, while we make some great investments in our future, the budget certainly doesn’t meet the moment when it comes to K through 12 education. It, thankfully, provides a raise to so many, but intentionally leaves teachers, educators, and everybody who works in our public school system out, and I believe that’s wrong,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor is line-item vetoing raises for legislators, even himself and other constitutional offices. He also is vetoing parts of the budget that he says contain technical errors.

