Man accused of assaulting officer at Ky. basketball game facing new charges

Mark West
Mark West(Paris Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged with assaulting a police officer at a middle school basketball game in Woodford County is now facing new charges.

PREVIOUS: Man arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game appears in court

Paris police say went to serve an indictment warrant to Mark West.

A grand jury indicted him on several charges stemming from that arrest.

You may remember this video, an officer took West down on the court.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Unruly’ fan arrested during Ky. middle school basketball game

Police say he also had a gun on school property.

While serving the warrant, Paris police say West pointed a gun at the officer. The officer disarmed him, but they say West resisted arrest.

West now facing additional charges including wanton endangerment.

