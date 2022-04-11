Man accused of assaulting officer at Ky. basketball game facing new charges

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged with assaulting a police officer at a middle school basketball game in Woodford County is now facing new charges.

Paris police say went to serve an indictment warrant to Mark West.

A grand jury indicted him on several charges stemming from that arrest.

You may remember this video, an officer took West down on the court.

Police say he also had a gun on school property.

While serving the warrant, Paris police say West pointed a gun at the officer. The officer disarmed him, but they say West resisted arrest.

West now facing additional charges including wanton endangerment.

