Man accused of assaulting officer at Ky. basketball game facing new charges
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged with assaulting a police officer at a middle school basketball game in Woodford County is now facing new charges.
Paris police say went to serve an indictment warrant to Mark West.
A grand jury indicted him on several charges stemming from that arrest.
You may remember this video, an officer took West down on the court.
Police say he also had a gun on school property.
While serving the warrant, Paris police say West pointed a gun at the officer. The officer disarmed him, but they say West resisted arrest.
West now facing additional charges including wanton endangerment.
