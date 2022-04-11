Advertisement

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges.(Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated.

The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The roommate required multiple stitches on his face.

Police arrested Shavers on an outstanding warrant and also charged him with assault.

A judge ordered him to be held Tuesday on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the stabbing appears to be random.
Man stabbed in leg; police search for suspect
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
Eugene David Clark, 93, was honored today for his service in the International Union of...
Bricklayer gets celebrated for 75 years

Latest News

The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule
Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Coding program with Generation West Virginia
Improving your credit score
Improving your credit score
What to buy and not buy in April
What to buy and not buy in April
New kid's book "A Good Thing Happened Today'
New kid’s book ‘A Good Thing Happened Today’