Public works employees discover body

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Public Works employees discovered a body while collecting recyclables and garbage Monday morning, according to the Dunbar Police Chief.

Chief Brian Oxley tells WSAZ crews stumbled upon the body while collecting recyclables near the Dunbar Furniture Mart.

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m. lying on top of a pile of trash.

According to police, the man appeared to be in his 40s and homeless.

“It appeared somebody had been sleeping there,” Oxley said. “We have had issues in the past with people sleeping in this area.”

Investigators tell WSAZ the man was already dead.

Maidah Harrison who lives just a few blocks from where the body was found says she often sees homeless people on the streets.

“There are quite a few homeless people here in Dunbar,” Harrison said. “They walk up and down the street here all night long, especially in nice weather.”

She thinks more can be done to help folks suffering from homelessness.

“Across the river, there’s an old motel over there, I don’t know why the state doesn’t buy it and make homeless shelters over there,” Harrison told WSAZ. “There are shelters that should be put up to help them.”

Oxley says if you or someone you know are homeless to call city hall or the Dunbar Police Department.

“We have resources that we can reach out to,” Oxley said. “There’s multiple ministerial related groups that with one phone call, they’ll come and help.”

Police are still working to identify the man.

His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy and toxicology report.

Police say they don’t believe the death to be suspicious at this time.

