Springy week but with April showers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the week leading up to Easter and weather-wise conditions will demand we keep our umbrellas handy. That said, much of this week will be good for outdoor fun and chores so it is merely a question of timing each shower and placement of said showers. After all, in spring it rarely rains at the same time for towns that are miles apart!

The overnight into Tuesday rain pattern will run its course before the school bell lending a damp start to the new day. Wisps of fog will cling to the taller hills under a generally cloud-shrouded sky. Temperatures will start in the murky 50s.

The day will then unfold with clouds breaking or at least thinning for some brightening skies into the afternoon. Highs will make a run at 70.

Wednesday will be the warmest this week as partial sun propels highs into the 75-80 degree range. Then by Wednesday night into Thursday new showers will pass.

Maundy Thursday afternoon into Good Friday and Easter Saturday bluer skies with moderate temperatures expected. Highs near 70 and lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Easter Sunday is a tougher call with early odds favoring rain at night into Easter Monday.

