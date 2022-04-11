Tamar Slay ready to re-join Herd as assistant coach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Hall of Famer and former NBA player Tamar Slay was back in familiar surroundings Monday when he walked into an empty Henderson Center.

He remembers the cheers when he played at Marshall from 1998-2002 and now 20 years later he will join the Herd as an assistant coach. He said he’s always stayed in contact with Marshall basketball and can’t wait to begin his new job.

Slay was drafted in the 2002 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets and played there for two years and then played with the Charlotte Bobcats.

He played 12 years of professional basketball including playing overseas.

WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse talked with Slay Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.