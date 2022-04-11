Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 119 at the Old Logan Rd intersection.
Linda Lee remembered after crash; family asks for change at Logan Co. intersection

Latest News

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Shooting challenges downtown Sacramento’s rebuilding efforts
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city
WSAZ Investigates |Amusement Park Safety
WSAZ Investigates |Amusement Park Safety