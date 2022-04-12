$14,820 worth of suspected fentanyl seized in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a man and woman after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 114 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $14,820.

On April 7, at 5:05 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle with Florida registration for an unsafe lane change violation on U.S. 23.

Troopers say they first detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the passenger, troopers say revealed a small amount of marijuana.

Troopers say they located 114 grams of suspected fentanyl on the driver.

The driver, Darrius J. L. Marrow, 27, and passenger, Roneisha C. Anderson, 24, both from Columbus, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

