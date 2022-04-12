Advertisement

America on track to buy over 3 billion eggs for Easter

America on track to buy over 3 billion eggs for Easter
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After last year’s Easter pledge from America’s Egg farmers to donate more than 90 million eggs for hunger relief, 2022 is on track to be the biggest Easter ever.

Emily Metz, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share what’s happening this Easter season.

For more information, visit American Egg Board.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says

Latest News

Warmest day of the week ahead
First Warning Weather
City Council pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
The free tuition program is limited to qualifying first-time incoming freshmen.
Shawnee State to offer free tuition for certain need-based students
City Council pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Woman hit and killed by train