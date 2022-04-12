City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents of Sciotoville on Portsmouth’s east side have gotten used to their community’s riverfront. Many would like to see some changes in that area.

“We’d like to see it cleaned up,” said Sciotoville resident Jason Jenkins.

The Sciotoville riverfront is home to an old terminal with several large, empty tanks. The terminal has been static for more than a decade.

“I mean, it’s kind of an eyesore right now,” Jenkins said.

It’s an eyesore where Sixth Ward City Councilman Dennis Packard sees potential. He drafted up a resolution that councilmembers passed unanimously in March. The resolutions makes the property owner, Buckeye Partners, aware of the city’s request to see development in the area.

“Something could potentially be done, and you can tie that into our parks and recreation,” Packard said. “But the first thing people, is that area that you can see has fallen into disrepair.”

Packard hopes that Buckeye Partners will be willing to work with the city. He also hopes for the potential of acquiring the property from Buckeye Partners.

Buckeye Partners released a statement in regards to the property on Tuesday afternoon:

“The Buckeye Sciotoville Terminal has been under Buckeye’s ownership since 2011. At this time, Buckeye does not have any definitive plans for the terminal, but we are evaluating potential future plans for the property and are open to further discussion. As always, the safety of our people and communities remains our top priority.”

Residents in Sciotoville are hoping for something new.

“Anything that would look nice and bring jobs back to this area,” said Jack McGlone.

“It could be turned into a park or something useful to Sciotoville,” said Doug Kelley.

“What we’ve got there now is not serving a purpose. So if we can get something in here that attracts people to the area, that would be awesome for this area,” Jenkins said.

