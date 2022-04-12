COVID-19 W.Va | 19 additional deaths, 76 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 12, 2022, there are currently 308 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, and a 91-year old female from Mingo County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 83-year old female from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Wetzel County, a 54-year old female from Lincoln County, a 56-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, a 67-year old female from Randolph County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Marshall County, an 87-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 64-year old male from Nicholas County. These deaths range from January 2022 through April 2022.

The majority of the state’s County Alert System map is color-coded green, indicating low infection rates. One county appears gold.

Currently, there are 14,852 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,587 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Tuesday, 101 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 34 have been admitted to the ICU and 16 are on ventilators.

Three pediatric COVID patients are in the hospital. One is in the ICU.

491,536 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 429,355 West Virginians have received a booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (21), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (5), Gilmer (1), Grant (0), Greenbrier (2), Hampshire (5), Hancock (1), Hardy (0), Harrison (11), Jackson (1), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (17), Lewis (2), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (15), Marshall (5), Mason (1), McDowell (5), Mercer (16), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (21), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (2), Ohio (5), Pendleton (10), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (11), Putnam (14), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (0), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (8), Wood (15), Wyoming (4). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

