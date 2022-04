CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Ave. SE East bound lanes are closed after a crash.

The single vehicle crash happened a little before 7 a.m. in the area underneath the South Side Bridge.

No word on injuries.

Metro 911 says the car hit a guardrail.

The roadway is expected to reopen after just a short closure.

