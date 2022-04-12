Fire crews respond to house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are working to knock down flames at a home in Jefferson, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there were reports of entrapment, but the person inside did manage to get out of the home safely.

The fire was reported at 205 5th Street East.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

