Journey Through Parenthood | Autism Acceptance Month: Life after high school

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
In this edition of Journey through Parenthood WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer speaks with Marc Ellison with from WV Autism Training Center as well as Shirley Samson and her son, Jacob, about planning for life after high school for individuals with Autism.

Samson created a business for her son who has special needs.

Jacob Lowe is known as “The Ice Cream Guy”.

