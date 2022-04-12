Man arrested following burglaries in Lesage

LESAGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after reports of burglaries in Lesage during the weekend.

Kyle Bauman, 23, of Barboursville, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with burglary and attempt to commit a felony (burglary).

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday night, Bauman entered an unlocked door to an attached garage and then a mudroom on Hobbs Drive. The victim was awakened by his dog and a purse and lunch box hanging by the door were found outside by a trailer.

“It makes you stop and think now. We’re a little bit leery. We’re putting up cameras,” said Elmer Vanmeter, the father of the victim.

The criminal complaint also says early Sunday morning, Bauman entered another attached garage on Case Drive through an unlocked door. It states he was seen on surveillance video, shining a light and looking around, but nothing was found missing.

Vanmeter says he’s lived in the area for 55 years, and the neighborhood has always been quiet.

“People are so friendly, and we’ve never had any problems,” he said.

Now, that peace has been disrupted and is making Vanmeter and his family take more precautions.

“It makes you stop and think now. We’re a little bit leery. We’re putting up cameras,” he said. “I’ve ordered three, my daughters ordered some, my son ordered some, and we’re going to have cameras up around because the way things are today we don’t know.”

Bauman is being held in the Western Regional Jail.

