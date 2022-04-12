Advertisement

Woman hit and killed by train

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Tuesday afternoon of a deadly incident involving a woman struck by a CSX train in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on a railroad bridge near the 3200 block of Riverside Drive in the Guyandotte area.

Police say the engineer reported seeing a woman on the tracks and started slowing down, but the train was unable to stop in time. The engineer told police it looked like the woman was trying to climb off the tracks before she was struck by the eastbound train.

“It really doesn’t matter where you’re trying to get to, avoiding things like this avoids tragedy, so just stay off the railroad tracks. That’s not what it’s designed for,” said HPD Capt. Larry Zimmerman.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Riverside Drive in that area is expected to be closed about two hours.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says

Latest News

Warmest day of the week ahead
First Warning Weather
City Council pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
The free tuition program is limited to qualifying first-time incoming freshmen.
Shawnee State to offer free tuition for certain need-based students
City Council pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront