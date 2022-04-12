Advertisement

Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

Huntington police say the victim was 76 years old.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of an elderly man who died Monday after being hit by a vehicle while standing in his front yard.

Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, died at the scene of the accident in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. Monday, according to Huntington Police.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman from South Point, Ohio, drove off the roadway, hit a parked car and drove through a chain-link fence before striking Watts.

The driver of the vehicle and one of two passengers suffered minor injuries during the crash, police say.

They were taken to a hospital and have since been released

Investigators do not suspect any criminal actions occurred during the crash.

While the investigation remains ongoing, they believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode that resulted in her losing control of her vehicle.

