Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of an elderly man who died Monday after being hit by a vehicle while standing in his front yard.

Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, died at the scene of the accident in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. Monday, according to Huntington Police.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman from South Point, Ohio, drove off the roadway, hit a parked car and drove through a chain-link fence before striking Watts.

The driver of the vehicle and one of two passengers suffered minor injuries during the crash, police say.

They were taken to a hospital and have since been released

Investigators do not suspect any criminal actions occurred during the crash.

While the investigation remains ongoing, they believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode that resulted in her losing control of her vehicle.

Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian in West Huntington. (WSAZ/Kimberly Keagy)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.