Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of an elderly man who died Monday after being hit by a vehicle while standing in his front yard.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, died at the scene of the accident in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. Monday, according to Huntington Police.
Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman from South Point, Ohio, drove off the roadway, hit a parked car and drove through a chain-link fence before striking Watts.
The driver of the vehicle and one of two passengers suffered minor injuries during the crash, police say.
They were taken to a hospital and have since been released
Investigators do not suspect any criminal actions occurred during the crash.
While the investigation remains ongoing, they believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode that resulted in her losing control of her vehicle.
