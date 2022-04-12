Sen. Rand Paul meets with law enforcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is making several stops across the Bluegrass State.

Tuesday morning, he stopped by the Ashland Police Department where he held a roundtable discussion with law enforcement.

Police from Ashland, Russell, Catlettsburg, Raceland, as well as deputies from Greenup, Boyd, and Lawrence counties, were in attendance.

The senator says he’s very worried about the “Defund the Police” movement that is growing nationwide.

During the closed door meeting, Sen. Paul says he wanted to hear from police about the issues they face on the job every day and to also show his appreciation to them.

The drug crisis in the region was also brought up during the meeting.

“We’ve got drug problems in every community, not just in Kentucky, but across the U.S.,” Paul said. “I like hearing from the officers [about] what can we do better.”

Some proponents of the “Defund the Police” movement would like to see social workers take on the role of police officers.

While the senator says he’s not opposed to social workers, he says during violent crimes, you need people who are armed.

“If you took a social worker with you to every violent crime, then the police officer now has somebody else to watch out for besides himself and the people that are there,” Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Wood said. “I really don’t feel that social workers should be responding initially to violent crimes.”

“Police go to church with us, we see them in our community,” Paul told WSAZ. “These are upstanding members of our community that we need to, I think, honor and pay respect to.”

The senator says another point of the meeting was how to make sure violent offenders are staying behind bars, away from those who follow the law.

Paul went on for other stops in Louisa, Inez, and London.

Tuesday evening, he’ll be in Bowling Green for a political event.

