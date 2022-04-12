Spring clean-up event helps to prevent illegal dumpsites

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials are looking to clean up Floyd County, Kentucky.

The Floyd County Transfer Station is now open as a free community trash drop-off while officials encourage people in the county to clean up their areas.

Floyd County officials say spring clean-up week helps to cut down on the amount of litter and illegal dumpsites.

Despite the rain on Tuesday, dozens of people took advantage of the free service.

Harold Tackett brought three loads already this week.

“We brought some old mattresses, televisions, furniture, and lawn furniture,” Tackett said. “It’s a great opportunity to get some of that stuff that’s built up over the year and get rid of it.”

All white items such as appliances need to be arranged with the Solid Waste Coordinator prior to dropping off.

Changes to state law last year made it easier for counties to tackle illegal dumping.

Local governments may now issue a $250 to $500 fine for dumping.

Waste Connections, located in the Martin community, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 15, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.