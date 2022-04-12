Advertisement

Target announces dates for its car seat trade-in recycling program

Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.
Target has announced the next dates for its car seat trade-in promotion.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for a discount on new items.

The retailer announced its next car seat trade-in promotion will take place from April 18-30.

People can bring the car seats to a Target location, and in return, they can claim a 20% discount online or on the Target app toward a car seat, stroller or other baby items.

The coupon is valid through May 14.

The materials from the car seats traded in are recycled, and Target has received 1.7 million of them since 2016.

Target works with Waste Management to recycle the items. The retail giant said it has recycled 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 119 at the Old Logan Rd intersection.
Linda Lee remembered after crash; family asks for change at Logan Co. intersection

Latest News

A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Law enforcement is seen at the site of a reported shooting in an NYC subway station. (CNN, WABC)
RAW: Law enforcement at the scene of NYC subway shooting
Teaching children about finances
Journey through Parenthood | Teaching children about finances