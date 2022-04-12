Advertisement

US truck driver shortage is at all-time high

Truck drivers are needed to solve supply chain issues.
Truck drivers are needed to solve supply chain issues.(WILX)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Trucking Association estimates the U.S. is 80,000 truckers short, an all-time high for the industry.

Transportation experts say the shortage is driving up the price of goods. According to the Labor Department, U.S. inflation jumped 8.5% in the past year, the highest it’s been since 1981.

Rick Taylor with the Kentucky Trucking Association says the shortage is partly due to the lack of new workers.

“The average age is 49 or a little more. Drivers are aging out,” Taylor said. “So, we’re trying to get more younger people interested in the industry.”

In Kentucky, you must be 18 years old to hold a commercial driver’s license and can operate a commercial vehicle within state lanes. However, you must be at least 21 years old to operate commercial vehicles across state lines, carry hazardous materials or transport any passengers.

Taylor says lawmakers should do more to bridge this age gap.

The Biden administration has discussed a plan to alleviate the trucker shortage. It includes reducing the amount of time it takes to get a commercial driver’s license and providing incentives for companies to create apprenticeship programs.

The Kentucky Trucking Association has also been visiting high schools across the state to encourage young people to join the profession.

Taylor says many trucking companies are hiring. He says the average trucker pay in Kentucky is $47,000. Some companies are offering six figures.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
The chief says the body was found around 7:15 a.m., lying on top of a pile of trash.
Public works employees discover body
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released its preliminary recommendations for the...
Federal VA to consider reducing services in West Virginia
Investigators say Jimmy Keith, 26, was the victim of a deadly shooting in St. Albans.
Deputies | Active search for evidence related to March homicide investigation
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
Warmest day of the week ahead
First Warning Weather
City Council pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
City of Portsmouth pushes for development along Sciotoville riverfront
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize
FILE - New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin speaks during the New York State Democratic...
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe