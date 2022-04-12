Advertisement

Warmest day of week ahead!

Spring fever returns on Wednesday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The new work and school week (some kids off for spring break) has started on a dull and drab note with two days of clouds marring the hopes of a warm and sunshiny period. While showers have been common during the night time hours, the prospects for strong warming have been confined to the southern Coalfields. Tuesday’s highs did make the 70s.

Wednesday will feature a gusty southwest breeze with temperatures starting near 60 and jumping into the 70s by lunchtime. If the afternoon shower risk wanes highs will hit 80, but should a half hour thundershower cross the region early enough the high would stay in the 70s. Either way shower or not it will rain for a limited time and outdoor work and fun will have plenty of hours to get in safely.

Wednesday night late into Thursday morning a strong cold front will approach. This front will sponsor a severe weather risk to our west but a less intense but still gusty thunder squall will pass before dawn thru mid-morning on Thursday.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will feature blue skies with comfortable temperatures then a weekend cold front will drop temperatures to chilly levels by Easter Sunday.

Spring Fever Alert
Warmest day of the week ahead
