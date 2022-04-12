West Virginia American Water launches customer advisory map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water announced Tuesday a new customer advisory map is live on the company’s website. This user-friendly map allows West Virginia American Water customers to view any active water service disruptions, planned service outages or boil water advisories within their area.

The Customer Advisory Map can be found here.

We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are continually seeking ways to improve our communication around outages and advisories,” said Chris Carew, vice president of Operations at West Virginia American Water. “This customer advisory map is a helpful tool that allows customers to view events happening in their area that may impact their water service.”

Customers now have the ability to search by service address or residence to determine if they are located within an alert area. Customers can also view additional information such as estimated time of restoration and steps to take when under an advisory.

“This information has always been available to our customers but never in such an easy-to-use fashion,” added Carew. “We developed this robust tool through feedback from our customers, and we continue to welcome that feedback to improve our delivery of exceptional customer service.”

Customers are encouraged to log onto MyWater and update their account information, allowing the company to reach them as needed for any updates specifically related to their property. Customers are automatically enrolled in phone, text and email alerts, and those alert settings can be customized within the customer’s MyWater account.

Last year, West Virginia American Water shared that customers can report an outage or urgent water service issue by clicking on the “report an emergency” icon on the top right of www.westvirginiaamwater.com or by visiting emergency.amwater.com.

