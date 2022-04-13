Advertisement

Shooting sends man to hospital; several being questioned

HPD and Marshall University Police officers investigate a shooting near an apartment complex in...
HPD and Marshall University Police officers investigate a shooting near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 4/13/22 @ 12:20 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police confirm one male was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after being shot outside in the parking lot of the Village on 6th Apartments late Tuesday night.

Police say at least two people were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting a little before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

Huntington Police Department Capt. Chris Merritt says several people have been taken to police headquarters to be interviewed, and no arrests have been made.

Several residents of the apartments, which are home mostly to Marshall students, tell WSAZ they heard five to six shots and yelling.

Merritt says they haven’t found any evidence of anything else being struck by the gunshots.

Police say they don’t know if the victim lives at the apartments.

There’s no word on the his condition.

Merritt says it’s believed the apartments do not have security video.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/12/22

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night that has injured one person, Cabell County dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m., outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

There’s no word on the victim’s injuries, but a person is in custody, dispatchers say.

We have a crew at the scene, working to get more information.

Several HPD and Marshall University Police officers are on scene, which is just a few blocks away from Marshall’s campus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Woman hit and killed by train
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Spring Fever Alert
First Warning Forecast
Tishawn Parsley
Boy missing from the Ashland area
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
Lambert was arrested in connection with an incident in the 2600 block of Harvey Road that left...
Case against pair in connection with couple’s beating sent to grand jury