Shooting sends man to hospital; several being questioned

UPDATE 4/13/22 @ 12:20 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police confirm one male was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after being shot outside in the parking lot of the Village on 6th Apartments late Tuesday night.

Police say at least two people were involved in an altercation that led to the shooting a little before 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

Huntington Police Department Capt. Chris Merritt says several people have been taken to police headquarters to be interviewed, and no arrests have been made.

Several residents of the apartments, which are home mostly to Marshall students, tell WSAZ they heard five to six shots and yelling.

Merritt says they haven’t found any evidence of anything else being struck by the gunshots.

Police say they don’t know if the victim lives at the apartments.

There’s no word on the his condition.

Merritt says it’s believed the apartments do not have security video.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/12/22

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police are on the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night that has injured one person, Cabell County dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m., outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

There’s no word on the victim’s injuries, but a person is in custody, dispatchers say.

We have a crew at the scene, working to get more information.

Several HPD and Marshall University Police officers are on scene, which is just a few blocks away from Marshall’s campus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.