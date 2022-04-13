Advertisement

3 educators face temporary suspensions from school system

Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of...
Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of employee disciplinary procedures(Source: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two Cabell County Schools administrators and a teacher face temporary suspensions as part of employee disciplinary procedures, according to a schools spokesperson.

He said the suspensions involve the Huntington East Middle School principal (effective from June 22-24) and the Huntington High School principal (effective June 3, June 10, and June 17).

In addition, a Huntington High School teacher will be suspended from June 1 through June 3.

The school spokesperson said he could not comment on the reason for the suspensions, saying they’re an “employee disciplinary matter.”

In February, Huntington High administrators were under scrutiny for some students being required to attend an evangelical preacher assembly at school. However, the school spokesperson wouldn’t confirm if that was related to the disciplinary measures at the school.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Mandatory attendance at religious assembly called ‘mistake’

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Police release name of woman hit, killed by train
Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington has been charged with murder, according to Huntington Police.
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly shooting in Huntington
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
The crash happened near Blackberry Lane a little after 6 a.m.
Route 3 reopens after deadly crash
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle

Latest News

Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Man dies in head-on crash in Lincoln County
Man dies in head-on crash in Lincoln County
W.Va. charter school looking for new location to open
The fire was reported in the 220 block of Carter Avenue.
Man dies in Boyd County house fire