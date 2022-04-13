Advertisement

Boy missing from the Ashland area

Tishawn Parsley
Tishawn Parsley(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a boy who’s missing from Ashland.

Tishawn Parsley was last seen Friday, April 8, walking west in the 3400 block of Central Avenue, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Parsley is described as 5 feet 9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and was wearing a multi-colored hooted sweatshirt, red shorts, and checkered slip-on tennis shoes when was last seen.

Police say Parsley is reported to frequent the Ashland Town Center mall and the YMCA.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call 911 or the APD at 606-385-3273.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was hit and killed by a train in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Woman hit and killed by train
Jimmey Watts, 76, of Huntington, was hit and killed by a vehicle in his own front yard.
Police release name of man hit, killed by vehicle
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Crews are on the scene of an incident involving a man in West Huntington.
Man killed in West Huntington accident
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Spring Fever Alert
First Warning Forecast
HPD and Marshall University Police officers investigate a shooting near an apartment complex in...
Shooting sends man to hospital; several being questioned
Educators reflect on 14-year-old's life, untimely death
Educators reflect on 14-year-old’s life, untimely death
Lambert was arrested in connection with an incident in the 2600 block of Harvey Road that left...
Case against pair in connection with couple’s beating sent to grand jury