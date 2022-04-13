Case against pair in connection with couple’s beating sent to grand jury

UPDATE 4/12/22 @ 10 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a man and woman arrested early this month in connection with beating a couple in Huntington has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury.

A magistrate determined there was enough evidence to advance the case against Frank Lambert, 44, and Tera Sue Napier, both of Huntington.

In late March, Napier’s parents, ages 61 and 64, were badly beaten at their home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road in the Harveytown area. The 64-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries.

Investigators say Lambert and Napier are in a relationship. Both were arrested April 1.

UPDATE 4/1/22 @ 10:10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with allegedly beating a couple in the Harveytown neighborhood of Huntington was arrested Friday night, West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers confirmed that Frank Lambert, 44, of Huntington, has been taken into custody.

Lambert was wanted in connection with an incident in the 2600 block of Harvey Road that left a 61-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife severely beaten. The woman remained hospitalized for her injuries.

Investigators say Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier, who was wanted for questioning.

According to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Napier also was taken into custody. Deputies added that they found 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1.8 grams of marijuana on Lambert.

The pair was later transferred over to the custody of West Virginia State Police, deputies say.

Additional details about the pair’s arrest, as well as the charges they face, are unavailable Friday night. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/31/22

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers are searching for a man wanted for beating a couple in the Harveytown neighborhood of Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Road and found a 61-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife severely beaten. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man injured in the incident has since been released from the hospital. Officers say his wife’s injuries are more severe and she remains hospitalized.

Huntington Police are looking for Frank Lambert, 44, of Huntington, who has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Officers say Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier.

Huntington Police detectives and West Virginia State troopers visited a home on Hickory Ridge Road in Salt Rock around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday looking for Lambert. Neighbors told officers he took off through the back of the home when officers arrived.

Lambert should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.

Detectives also need to speak Tera Sue Napier and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Detectives also need to speak Tera Sue Napier and are asking for the public's help in locating her. (Huntington Police Department)

Anyone with knowledge of Tera Sue Napier’s whereabouts or any other general information regarding this case should call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.